Abahani hopeful of ending 10-year title drought

The loud chants of 'Abahani, Abahani,' from fans brought life back to the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Thursday evening as the popular Dhanmondi-based outfit, in a bid to regain the prestigious Premier Hockey League title, were the first to turn up for the inter-club players' transfer.

Fans screaming and the commotion generated by the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) officials moving about gave a vibe that the top-flight hockey tournament, which has been reduced to a sporadic event as it is held once every two or three years instead of being held annually, is set to return after a two-year gap.

"We have formed a balanced squad with the target to become champions," Abahani head coach Hedayetul Islam Razib clearly stated their intentions heading into the tournament.

"Having sorted out the problems we faced in the last edition, we roped in experienced and younger players who make all three departments – defence, midfield, and forward -- balanced," the Abahani coach added.

It is apparent that Abahani are adamant about getting their hands on the trophy for the first time in 10 years as they missed out on winning the title in the three seasons -- in 2016, 2018, and 2021 -- that the league was held.

Abahani, however, emerged as the Club Cup hockey tournament champions in 2016 and 2018.

Ruman Sarkar, a player who has been playing in the top-flight league for Abahani since 2014, also believes Abahani signed up the country's best players to end their long title drought.

"If our players can live up to their billing on the ground then it is possible to produce good results in the league. We will be trying to give more than 100 percent on the pitch," said the national midfielder, who believes that luck also needs to aid their cause.

Penalty corner specialist Ashraful Islam, who is the season's highest-paid player (Tk 10 lakh) so far and returned to Abahani after three seasons, is also confident to deliver.

"If all players including me can put up their best show then I believe Abahani will win the title," Ashraful said.

After the completion of six-day players' transfers on February 5, the hockey season will get underway through the Shaheed Dibosh Hockey Tournament from February 20, in which 11 premier league outfits will feature. Following the season's curtain-raising tournament, the Club Cup is scheduled to start in the latter part of March before the Premier Hockey League kicks off.