‘Step by step to the Olympics’: Alif’s measured march

Teenager Abdur Rahman Alif stole the spotlight by winning gold at the Asia Cup Archery Stage-2, especially after senior archers Ruman Sana and Abdur Hakim Rubel migrated to the USA. Alif first made headlines in 2021 as a ninth-grader by winning the national recurve title. Despite early promise, the BKSP student from Pabna struggled for years before regaining form with a silver at last year's Asian Youth Archery Championship. He spoke to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman on success, setbacks, migration, and Olympic dreams. Below are excerpts from the interview.

The Daily Star (DS): How does it feel to win your maiden gold medal in your first Asia Cup Archery final?

Abdur Rahman Alif (ARA): It feels really good. I didn't expect to reach the final or win gold, though I was confident about doing well based on my scores in practice.

DS: Your win contrasts with Ruman Sana's repeated final losses. Are you mentally stronger?

ARA: Archery is all about confidence and shooting. Even without perfect focus, good shooting with confidence brings results. I believe I have that, so I just played to my ability.

DS: The final saw momentum shift to your opponent before the deciding fifth set. What was on your mind then?

ARA: I stayed confident. I believed Allah was testing my patience. I recited a Surah from the Quran, kept calm, and focused on my shots.

DS: Did Ruman and Rubel's US migration help you break into the team?

ARA: My performance wasn't bad; others just had better averages at the time. Now my scores have improved. When key players leave, the team needs time to rebuild, but with juniors like Sagor [Islam], Rakib [Mia], Mishad [Prodhan] and me, we'll get results soon.

DS: What do you consider your biggest strength?

ARA: My self-belief. I never give up. Anyone who knows me knows I'll fight till my last breath.

DS: You shot perfect 30s in elimination rounds. How do you rate your average score?

ARA: Averages vary by match and tournament. I won gold with my current form, but I aim to improve further with time.

DS: Many are hoping you and Sagor will win an Olympic medal in 2028. How confident are you of qualifying?

ARA: It's a big ask. Even world no. 1 Kim Woo-Jin [South Korea] won Olympic gold in his third attempt in 2024. I've just won the Asia Cup. Next are the Asian Championship, World Cup, World Championship, and then the Olympics. I'll try to deliver step by step.

DS: Do the moves of Ruman, Rubel, Diya, and Ashim to the USA discourage or motivate you?

ARA: It's their choice. They did what they felt was best. But I want to build my career in archery, become known in this sport, and win for Bangladesh.

DS: How did you start your archery journey?

ARA: I always loved sports, especially football, though my family wasn't supportive at first. My mother eventually convinced my father, who is a college professor, to let me attend a trial at BKSP. I was selected for football, but on the suggestion of one of my father's friends, I also tried out for archery. I got selected and joined BKSP in class six in 2018. Since then, archery has been my path, and I'll continue as long as I can represent the nation.