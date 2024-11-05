Mijanur eager to grab opportunity with Dabang Delhi

Mijanur Rahman is eagerly waiting to grab an opportunity for his debut in the Professional Kabaddi League (season-11) in India. The best raider of Bangladesh joined former champions Dabang Delhi KC last week after missing out on the first five PKL matches due to delayed arrival in India.

Dabang Delhi KC, the champions of the 2021-22 season, are in 10th position of the 12-team table with two wins and four defeats. They are set to face ninth-placed U Mumba today in their seventh match following three defeats in a row in Hyderabad.

"As the team is in a losing streak, coach Joginder Narwal has kept his faith on proven campaigners who started the league after a month and a half's preparation. I joined them on October 30 and was in the squad in the previous match against Patna Pirates but did not get opportunity to play," Mijanur told The Daily Star over phone yesterday.

"I have been waiting to get the opportunity to play and impress the coach, thereby cementing a place in the starting eleven," said Mijanur.

Mijanur said he has undergone only two training sessions so far, but aims to play at least 10 to 12 out of the remaining 16 to 18 matches.

Mijanur, who is one of 21 foreign players in the ongoing PKL, was picked by Dabang Delhi for the first time after being overlooked in two previous editions. He was probably chosen due to the raiding skill he displayed in the 2023 Asian Games in China. Mijanur has was twice named the most valuable player of Bangabandhu International Kabaddi tournament held in Bangladesh.

Before leaving the country, Mijanur said that he wanted to take his team to the semifinals and improve himself as much as possible so that the national team can benefit from his experience.

"The PKL matches are of better standard than international some international matches like Bangladesh vs Nepal or Nepal vs Sri Lanka. I think Bangladesh team will struggle against PKL outfits," Mijanur said. "So, if I get the opportunity to play, I will gain experience like international matches and try to improve my technique and skill."

Replying to a query, Mijanur said, "If Bangladesh can perform well at international level, then more players will get opportunity in the PKL, which will strengthen the national team."