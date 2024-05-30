More Sports
Thu May 30, 2024 12:29 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:34 PM

Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi

Bangladesh secure semifinal slot

Sports Reporter
Thu May 30, 2024 12:29 PM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:34 PM

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the semifinals of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi, beating Poland 79-28 in the second match of the day at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

The hosts, with four straight wins in as many matches, have eight points and top the Group A. They will face Nepal in their last encounter on Friday, with the winner of the tie progressing as group champions.  

Nepal, with six points in three matches, and Indonesia, who have four points in three games, are the contenders for the remaining semifinal slots from the group. Both teams will take the court later today. 

However, it was another facile victory for Bangladesh as Poland had no answer to the raid and defence of Arduzzaman Munshi and Co. 

A total of seven lonas -- three in the first half and four in the second -- were proof of a one-way affair. 

It is also the biggest point haul for the hosts in this edition.   Almost 90 percent of Polish points were earned from bonus sections with no touches or catches.

Skipper Arduzzaman Munshi again led from the front, earning 25 points and the Man of the Match award for his efforts. 
 

