Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:45 PM

Chittagong Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament held

Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 06:45 PM

The Chittagong Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament was held at the BKSP Chittagong Regional Training Centre on Sunday. KSRM, one of the biggest steel manufacturing companies of the country, was involved in arranging the event.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Noor Alam Meena inaugurated the event where DMD of KSRM, Shahriar Jahan, was the guest of honour.

Additional DIG of Police of Chittagong Range, Prabir Kumar Roy, presided over the opening ceremony and KSRM Media and Public Relations Adviser Mizanul Islam, Deputy Manager Moniruzzaman Riyad and senior officials of District Police were present.

Twelve teams participated in the three-day tournament, which concluded on Tuesday.

