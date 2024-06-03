Bangladesh clinch Bangabandhu Kabaddi title

Bangladesh captain Arduzzaman Munshi pulled the curtains down on his international career with another brilliant performance, helping his side clinch the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament with an emphatic 45-31 win over Nepal in the final today.

Before the start of the final, Arduzzaman was honoured with a white turban and a crest to recognise his contribution to the country's kabaddi and the experienced raider did not disappoint the full-house crowd who backed the men in red and green throughout the game, chanting Bangladesh, Bangladesh.

Munshi was outstanding in his raids, like he had been throughout the tournament, and scored 10 out of the 24 points the hosts scored in the first half, which they ended with a 24-10 lead.

Bangladesh started cautiously and the game was locked at 2-2 before the charges of Abdul Jalil found their groove. from then on the hosts kept on scoring points in both raids and in defence.

Bangladesh especially did a great job of containing Nepal's best player captain Ghanshyam Roka Mager, who single-handedly took Nepal to the final with his performance in the semifinal against Kenya.

Raiders Mizanur Rahman and Al Amin assisted Munshi in scoring two lonas.

The hosts remained undefeated throughout the campaign. This is also Bangladesh's fourth straight title win in as many editions.