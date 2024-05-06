Strong Pakistan and Korea to play in 4th Bangabandhu Cup Int’l Kabaddi

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) is all set to host the fourth instalment of the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament, running from May 26 to June 3.

Among the 12 participants, two Asian giants in South Korea and Pakistan are going to play this tournament for the first time.

The competition, which also serves as the qualifiers of Kabaddi World Cup, will also feature two-time runners-up Kenya, strong Iraq, Japan, Thailand, Poland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and three-time champions and hosts Bangladesh.

Though the first three tournaments were held at the Shaheed Noor Hossain national volleyball stadium in Paltan, the fourth edition will be held at Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium, which was supposed to host the national fencing championships at the same period, but the fencing federation rescheduled their championships.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, tournament committee member secretary and BKF general secretary, informed that Argentina, England and Chinese Taipei, who took part in the last edition of the tournament, are not participating due to different reasons.

The visiting teams will start arriving in the country from May 23 and the groupings of the tournament will take place on May 25 following the managers' meeting.