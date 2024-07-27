Kazakhstan win first medal of Paris Olympics

Alexandra Le of Kazakhstan and Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan (R) in action. Photo: Reuters

Kazakhstan duo Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Olympic Games on Saturday after claiming an upset bronze in the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5 at Chateauroux.

Janssen, ranked world number one in the event, and Ulbrich, the world No.19, had been favourites to prevail against Le and Satpayev, ranked 33rd and 95th in the world respectively.