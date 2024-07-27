More Sports
AFP, Paris
Sat Jul 27, 2024 03:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 03:25 PM

Kazakhstan win first medal of Paris Olympics

AFP, Paris
Sat Jul 27, 2024 03:01 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 03:25 PM
Alexandra Le, Islam Satpayev
Alexandra Le of Kazakhstan and Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan (R) in action. Photo: Reuters

Kazakhstan duo Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Olympic Games on Saturday after claiming an upset bronze in the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5 at Chateauroux.

Janssen, ranked world number one in the event, and Ulbrich, the world No.19, had been favourites to prevail against Le and Satpayev, ranked 33rd and 95th in the world respectively.

Related topic:
OlympicParis Olympic
push notification