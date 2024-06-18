More Sports
AFP, Paris
Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:29 AM

More Sports

Jabeur 'avoids risk' by missing Paris Olympics

AFP, Paris
Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:22 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 08:29 AM
Photo: AFP

Three-time Grand Slam runner up Ons Jabeur said on Monday she will sit out this summer's Paris Olympics to avoid further injury to her knee.

Tunisian Jabeur, 29, will miss the Games, between July 27-August 4. The competition being played Roland-Garros, meaning a switch back to clay immediately after the grass season and before the hard-court run up to the U.S. Open.

Last year Jabeur underwent surgery on her right knee.

"After consulting with my medical team regarding attending to the Olympics in Paris, we have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeapordize the rest of my season," Jabeur said on her social media accounts.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the 2024 Olympics," she added.

Jabeur reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 and at the US Open in 2022. She competed at the Olympics in London in 2012, in Rio in 2016 and  in Tokyo five years later.

Wimbledon starts on July 1 with the US Open beginning on August 26.

Earlier in the day, world number three Aryna Sabalenka said she would also miss the Olympics to protect her fitness.

Related topic:
Ons JabeurParis Olympicsgrand slam
