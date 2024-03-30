Hockey federation VP Mohammad Yousuf no more

Mohammad Yousuf, vice-president of the current executive committee of Bangladesh Hockey Federation and acting general secretary of the previous committee, is no more. This veteran organiser breathed his last at Chattogram's Evercare Hospital today.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Chittagong Divisional Sports Association's general secretary Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir.

Yousuf was 61. He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

The veteran sports organiser was suffering from diabetes and had a stroke a couple of days ago. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital where he breathed his last around 9:30am in the morning.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers at the Chittagong Mehdi Bagh CDA Jame Masjid. He will be buried at the Garibullah Shah Mazar Graveyard following the janaza.

Yousuf had been associated with the Chittagong District Sports Association for a long time. He was a member of Chittagong Mohammedan when the club used to play in the premier football league. Later he was elected as a member of Bangladesh Hockey Federation, where he also became a joint secretary. He served as the acting secretary during the time Mominul Haque Shaeed was absent.