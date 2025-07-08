Bangladesh lose to Pakistan in U-18 Asia Cup

Bangladesh suffered a 6-3 defeat to Pakistan in their last match of the pool stage of the AHF Men's U-18 Asia Cup at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou, China, on Tuesday.

The defeat meant Bangladesh's chances of moving into the semifinal depends on the outcome of the match between hosts China and Pakistan tomorrow.

If Pakistan beat China in tomorrow's match, then Bangladesh will progress to the semifinals. If China win by a three-goal margin, then Bangladesh will be out of the semifinals.

In the match, both sides were evenly matched in the first half, as the score line read 3-3 at the halfway point.

However, in the last two quarters, the boys in red and green could not match up as Pakistan regained the lead by converting a penalty corner before scoring two more goals from open play to wrap up the victory.

Earlier, Bangladesh had beaten China 5-2, Sri Lanka 13-0 and Hong Kong 3-0 in the tournament.