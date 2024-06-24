Girls pull a big surprise as boys retain title

Bangladesh men's team became unbeaten champions in Men's Junior AHF Cup with a 4-2 win over China in the final while women's team emerged runners-up in Women's Junior AHF Cup with a 7-1 win over Singapore in their last pool match in Singapore yesterday.

The achievements also ensured qualification for the Junior Asia Cups for both men and women.

The title for men, under coach Ashiquzzaman, was quite expected as they had won this twice in five previous editions, those two coming in 2014 and in 2023. However, the women's achievement was far more difficult, given that their only previous experience was in the same tournament five years ago where they finished fifth out of six teams and a five-a-side tournament last year.

The women in red and green, however, did a tremendous job as they won five out of six matches this time and gave stiff challenge to eventual champions Chinese Taipei before going down 3-0.

"To be honest, we also did not expect such results from the girls because they did not get the opportunity to play any practice matches before the tournament. No one knew the hidden power of this group of girls, who have been training together since 2000 at BKSP," head coach Zahid Hossain Raju told The Daily Star yesterday.

Out of the 18 players, 15 are from BKSP.

Bangladesh men's team celebrate retaining the title. Photo: AHF

"We have been training the girls two sessions each day in a scientific way which has built a good bonding, understanding among the players," Raju said. "So, they were confident to perform collectively on the pitch."

Raju, who is also head coach of BKSP's hockey discipline, reserved special praise for captain Orpita Pal.

"Orpita is a talented midfielder who has power and intelligence to covert penalty corners. She can also build the game from midfield. She played a key role behind every victory while the whole team showed endurance and speed throughout the tournament," said Raju adding that if the girls are given opportunity to play more practice matches aboard before the Women's Junior Asia Cup, they can produce good results there too.