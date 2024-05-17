More Sports
AFP, Louisville
Fri May 17, 2024 06:02 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 06:07 PM

Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media

PHOTO: REUTERS

Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed by police early Friday, according to video footage and media reports, after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Scheffler was detained when he attempted to drive past an officer to get into the Kentucky course as police dealt with congestion caused by a separate accident that he was not involved in, according to witnesses and US media reports.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington posted a video on X of Scheffler, wearing shorts and T-shirt with his hands held behind his back, being led away by police in the incident before dawn.

As police lights flashed in the dark, police shouted at witnesses to stand back and one officer said "right now, he is going to jail and there's nothing you can do about it".

Darlington said the incident was a misunderstanding over traffic flow, and a police officer had screamed at Scheffler to get out of his car and Scheffler was shoved against the vehicle and placed in handcuffs before being put in the back of a police car.

The PGA of America said the second round was delayed by more than an hour, without giving any further details.

Top-ranked new father Scottie Scheffler fired a 67 on Thursday, including a 167-yard, one-bounce eagle from the fairway on the first hole with a 9-iron.

Scottie SchefflerGolfPGA Championship
