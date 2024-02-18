Golf
Siddikur bags 7211 dollars in Malaysia

Siddikur Rahman started the Asian Tour season with a decent outing in Malaysia, pocketing a paycheque of 7211 US dollars.

The two-time Asian Tour winner finished tied for 31st with a score of 13-under-par (271) at the IRS Malaysia Open today.

David Puig won the title after the Spaniard fired home a 62 courtesy of nine birdies in the final round for a two-shot victory over South Korean Wang Jeung-hun in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand's Denwit Boriboonsub finished tied-third along with American John Catlin, with New Zealand's Kevin Yuan completing a top five finish off the leader at the Mines Resort & Golf Club.

Siddikur, who finished last season outside the top 60 in Asian Tour Order of Merit, played six-under-par on the final day.

Siddikur would look to extend continue the good work in Oman next week, however, his participation in the two-million-dollar International Series event is still uncertain over visa issues.

