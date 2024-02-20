Club Cup hockey returns with only six clubs

Financial constraints of clubs have taken some sheen out of the return of domestic hockey in Bangladesh after a two-and-a-half-year sabbatical as six out of 12 clubs have pulled out of the curtain-raiser competition Club Cup Hockey Tournament beginning today in Dhaka owing to a budgetary issue.

Teams like Bangladesh Sporting Club, Azad SC, Sadharan Bima, Dilkusha SC, Victoria SC and Sonali Bank are skipping the tournament citing the lack of preparation and budget constraint as main reasons.

"Actually, we don't have any club tent after the tent was demolished by the former mayor. So we are struggling to find accommodation op top of other financial problems. We are skipping the tournament to save money so that we can play in the Dhaka Premier Division Hockey League," Bangladesh Sporting Club general secretary Mustaque Hossain Mona told The Daily Star yesterday.

Azad SC general secretary Abul Mannan said, "Azad SC just finished the first division cricket league a couple of days before and we are now taking preparation to accommodate hockey players in place of cricketers. Besides, we also have various problems including financial ones, so we are skipping the tournament. But we will play the league."

Coach of defending champions Abahani Ltd Hedayetul Islam Razib was disappointed to see the low number of clubs taking part in the tournament.

"During our playing days, most clubs took part in the Club Cup tournament. The number of participants is much lower than previous ones. And, no doubt, it will reduce the attraction of the tournament," the Abahani coach told The Daily Star.

Echoing the same sentiment, Mohammedan SC coach Shahidullah Titu said, "It would be better for hockey overall if more teams took part in the tournament. Then we would also get more matches to judge the players before the start of the league."

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) secretary Khawaja Taher Latif Munna, however, claimed the number of participants was not unusual.

"The clubs are not obligated to play the Club Cup Tournament, as it is an invitational competition. Usually, top clubs take part so participation of six or seven teams is usual," said Munna.

Last edition of the Club Cup Tournament was held in 2021, where eight clubs took part.

On the opening day, Abahani will take on Ajax SC in a Group B match while league champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club will square off against Bangladesh Police in Group A.

Mohammedan SC and Usha KC are the two other teams participating in the 10-day tournament. The matches will be held at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.