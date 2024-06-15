Women's hockey team make winning start in Singapore

Bangladesh players celebrate their victory against Thailand in AHF Women's U-21 Tournament in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: BHF

Bangladesh women's team started their AHF Cup U-21 Women's Tournament on a high with a 5-4 win against Thailand in Singapore today.

Arpita Pal, who scored two goals for Bangladesh, was adjudged as the player of the match.

Bangladesh fell behind in the third minute of the match, but within three minutes, the women in red and green were level, thanks to Ima Nadira's goal. Bangladesh took the lead in the next minute when Arpita scored from a penalty corner. Fatematuz Zohra's goal in the last minute of the first quarter helped Bangladesh take a 3-1 lead before Thailand scored two goals in the second quarter to draw level.

The Thais then took the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute, but Arpita helped Bangladesh equalise in the next minute.

Kona Akter then scored the winning goal for Bangladesh in the last quarter of the match.

Bangladesh men's team are also participating in the tournament. They will play their first match against the hosts Singapore tomorrow while the women's team will take on Hong Kong tomorrow night.