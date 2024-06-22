Junior women's hockey team secure maiden Asia Cup berth

Bangladesh have booked a place in Women's Junior Asia Cup Hockey for the first time following a 10-1 win against Indonesia in the Women's Under-21 AHF Cup today.

Arpita Paul scored three goals while Irin Riya and Kona Akter bagged a brace apiece. Nadira, Lima and Sanjida also scored one goal each in the one-sided affair in Singapore today.

Seven teams are participating in league format in this competition where Bangladesh are currently in third position with 12 points from five matches. Top four out of the seven teams will play in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Bangladesh will play their last match against Singapore tomorrow, which will decide their final position.

Bangladesh team pose for a picture. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh had participated only once in this tournament before, that was in 2019 where the women in red and green were able to win only a single match and finished fifth among six teams.

The men's team, meanwhile, had already qualified for the Junior Asia Cup. They will play in the semifinals against Chinese Taipei today.