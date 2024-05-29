BKSP's Ani, Tofayel lead the charts as Junior Swimming C'ship concludes

BKSP swimmers Ani Akhter and Tofayel Ahmed topped the charts in their respective divisions as the 36th Junior National Swimming Championship concluded on Tuesday at the Syed Nazrul Islam Swimming Complex.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Competing in the Women's 18-20 age group category, Ani was adjudged the best swimmer having bagged 12 gold medals in as many events. She further enhanced her achievements, setting national records in six of those events.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Meanwhile, Tofayel won gold in nine events and bagged a silver to be adjudged the best in the Men's 18-20 age group category. To add sheen to his efforts, he set national records in two events.