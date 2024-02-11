Cricket
Star sports report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 02:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 02:51 PM

Cricket

BKSP boy hits first 300 in Bangladesh age-group cricket

Star sports report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 02:42 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 02:51 PM
Rifat Baig of BKSP U-18 team after scoring a triple century. Photo: BCB

BKSP's Rifat Baig has scored the first triple century in the country's age-group cricket. This opener of BKSP remained unbeaten with 320 runs off 483 balls against Dhaka Metro in the semi-final of the Sheikh Kamal U-18 National Cricket Competition today.

In the second semi-final of the tournament at the Shahid AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Dhaka Metro lost all wickets for 143 runs.

BKSP captain Tafseer Arafat took maximum four wickets while Farhan Shahriar got three wickets.

In reply, BKSP's first innings stopped at 549 runs, thanks to Rifat's triple century. Rifat remained unbeaten on 320 runs after batting for 650 minutes. His innings was laced with 29 fours and four sixes. BKSP took a huge lead of 406 runs at the end of the first innings with his bat.

