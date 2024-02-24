More Sports
Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 08:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 09:28 PM

More Sports
Asia Cup Stage-1 World Ranking Tournament 

Bangladesh win first Bronze, gold up for grabs tomorrow 

Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 08:36 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 09:28 PM
Photo: BAF

Bangladesh archers Topu Roy and Meghla Rani won Bronze beating Iraq 148-146 in the Compound Division Team event in the 2024 Asia Cup Stage-1 World Ranking Tournament in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday. 

The duo beat Kuwait 151-145 in the Compound Mixed Team event and qualified for the semis where they lost 146-157 against India which left them competing against Iraq in the Bronze medal match. 

Bangladesh will face India for gold in the Recurve Men's Team and Recurve Mixed events tomorrow. Bronze medals are still up for grabs for Bangladesh when they take on Iraq in the Recurve Women's Team. 

Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel will also fight for Bronze for Bangladesh in the Recurve Men's Singles event against Uzbekistan's Sadikov Amirkhan.  

