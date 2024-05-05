Bangladesh Bank again dissolves National Bank board

The bank’s sponsor director Khalilur Rahman made the new chairman

Bangladesh Bank has once again dissolved the board of National Bank.

Today, the central bank informed the managing director of National Bank through a letter about the cancellation of the bank's existing board of directors.

The banking regulator also formed a new board of directors and set the bank's sponsor director Khalilur Rahman as the new chairman, the BB letter read.

Earlier on December 21 in 2023, the central bank issued an order to dissolve the then board of National Bank and formed a new board.

The banking regulator then made Syed Ferhat Anwar, a former professor of the Institute of Business Administration under Dhaka University, the new chairman of the bank.

The central bank then took the move after Parveen Haque Sikder, a director of the commercial bank, wrote to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission as she fears that the then board may manipulate the next election of the bank's board of directors.

This time, the banking watchdog removed most of the previous directors, including Syed Ferhat Anwar and Parveen Haque Sikder.