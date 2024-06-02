More Sports
Bangladesh storm into Bangabandhu Int'l Kabaddi final

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Hosts Bangladesh stormed into the final of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi with an easy 41-18 win over Thailand in the first semifinal at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur today.

Three-time champions Bangladesh will now play their fourth final against the winners of the second semifinal between Kenya and Nepal on Monday.

Captain Arduzzaman Munshi put up a superb performance with his brilliant raids that led the men in red and green to earn an overall three lonas after dominating the first half with a score of 23-8.

Bangladesh got off to brilliant start with Arduzzaman securing four points in the very first raid that set the tone of the match.

The hosts never looked back in the game and did not allow Thailand to upset Bangladesh like they had done during the 2014 Incheon Asian Games in South Korea.

Arduzzaman frequently collected points from raids, promising raider Mizanur Rahman also kept scoring points regularly while the defenders kept the opposition from scoring in their territory.

KabaddiBangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi
