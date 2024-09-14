Bangladesh back to winning ways in 45th Chess Olympiad 

Bangladesh's men's and women's teams returned to winning ways in the 45th Chess Olympiad beating Cyprus and Barbados 3.5-0.5, respectively, in the third round in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Both teams are on four points each after suffering defeats in the second round.

In the open section, IM Fahad Rahman beat FM Michaelides Konstantinos, GM Enamul Hossain beat CM Savva Panikos and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, who played his first match in the ongoing tournament, beat Kefalas Loukas, while FM Manon Reja Neer drew against Isaakidis Alexandros.

Meanwhile, in the women's section, WFM Noshin Anjum beat WCM Wilson Hannah, WCM Wadifa Ahmed won against WCM Reifer-Belle Chanon, WIM Rani Hamid, playing her first match of the competition, beat Springer Leshay, and WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo drew against WCM Blackman Katrina.