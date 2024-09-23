Bangladesh men's team finish 78th, women's team place 81st in Chess Olympiad

Bangladesh men's and women's chess teams completed the 45th Chess Olympiad campaign with contrasting results in the 11th and final round held in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

The men's team beat South Korea to finish 78th, with 12 points from 11 rounds, among 188 teams in the open section. In contrast, the women's team failed to keep up their momentum, going down against Belgium in a 1.5-2.5 defeat in the final round to cap off a disappointing run in the final three rounds and finish 81st amongst 169 teams, with 11 points from as many rounds.

India won both sections, emerging unbeaten champions with 21 points from 11 rounds, four more than second-placed USA, in the open section, while topping the women's section with 19 points in 11 rounds, edging second-placed Kazakhstan by one point.

In the open section, GM Enamul Hossain beat IM Ahn Hongjin, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia won against Huh Isaak, GM Niaz Murshed drew with Yun Hungi and FM Manon Reja Neer also settled with a draw against IM Lee Junhyeok.

In the women's section, Rani Hamid registered her seventh win against Dierckens Sarah while WFM Noshin Anjum drew with WIM Goossens Hanne. WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo and WFM Wadifa Ahmed lost to WFM Vanduyfhuys Daria and WFM De Rycke Tyani, respectively.