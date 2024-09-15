FM Neer draws with former world junior champion

Bangladesh have been going through ups and downs in the 45th Chess Olympiad as both men's and women's chess teams suffered defeats in the fourth round held in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Women's and men's teams are now at 65th and 78th positions respectively, with four points each from four rounds.

FM Manon Reja Neer drew with GM Maurizzi Marc`andria, who became the world junior champion in 2023 but three other players lost their respective games to suffer a 3.5-0.5 defeat to France in the open section.

IM Fahad Rahman lost to GM Vachier-Lagrave Maxime, GM Enamul Hossain lost to GM Fressinet Laurent and GM Niaz Murshed lost to GM Lagarde Maxime.

In the women's section, FM sister-duo could secure half point each but two others went down, leading Bangladesh to a 3-1 defeat to Austria.

Elder sister Walijah Ahmed drew WIM Exler Veronika while younger sister Wadifa Ahmed drew with WIM Hapala Elisabeth.

However, Noshin Anjum lost to WGM Theissl Pokorna Regina and Nusrat Jahan Alo lost to WIM Schloffer Jasmin-Denise in the fourth round matches.

Today, Bangladesh men's team will play against Jordan while the women's team will face Botswana.