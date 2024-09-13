Noshin holds WGM Irina in tough day for Bangladesh

Both Bangladesh men's and women's chess teams suffered defeats in the second round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

The men's team lost 3.5-0.5 to a strong Vietnam side in the open section, with GM Niaz Murshed drawing against FM Banh Gia Huy, a 15-year-old with two IM norms. However, IM Fahad Rahman lost to GM Le Quang Liem, FM Manon Reja Neer lost to GM Le Tuan Minh, and GM Enamul Hossain lost to GM Tran Tuan Minh.

In the women's section, Bangladesh lost 3-1 to a formidable Romania team, with WFM Noshin Anjum and WCM Wadifa Ahmed both drawing their respective boards. Noshin drew with WGM Bulmaga Irina, while Wadifa drew with WIM Ciolacu Alessia-Minhaela.

WFM Walijah Ahmed lost to WGM Carmen Voicu-Jagodzinsky, and WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo lost to WIM Miruna-Daria Lehaci.

In today's third round, the Bangladesh men's team will face Cyprus, while the women's team will play against Barbados.