Archer Sagor finishes 45th in ranking round

Bangladesh archer Sagor Islam finished 45th out of 64 participants in the ranking round of the men's individual event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 after scoring 652 on Thursday.

Olympic gold medallist Kim Woo-jin of South Korea topped the ranking round, scoring 686. Sagor was in the top 10 after 30 arrows but couldn't finish well and scored zero in his last attempt.

"I actually started well today [Thursday] but due to the weather condition, I made a mistake with an arrow. Overall, I'm satisfied with today's performance," Sagor said after the event.

Sagor will take on Mauro Nespoli - silver-medalist in Tokyo Olympics 2021 - in the elimination round on July 31. Thirty-two archers will go through to the next round.