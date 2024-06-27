Sagor receives warm welcome after earning direct entry into Paris Olympics

Bangladesh archer Sagor Islam received a warm reception jointly from the Bangladesh Archery Federation and his sponsor City Group at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Stadium on Thursday. The 18-year-old made history by becoming the country's second archer and third athlete overall to earn direct qualification for the Olympics, starting next month in Paris. He secured a spot in the Paris Olympics after progressing into the semifinals of the men's individual recurve event in the Final Olympic Qualification Tournament in Turkey on June 17. Sagor had his mother waiting for him at the venue. City Group announced a cash reward worth Tk 5 lakhs for Sagor for his achievement. Photos: Firoz Ahmed