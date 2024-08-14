Abahani icons plea for return of looted trophies

The premises of Abahani in Dhanmondi yesterday became a rare gathering place for former star players from various sporting disciplines, including football, cricket, and hockey, united by a common plea: to return all the looted trophies the powerhouse club has achieved over the past 52 years.

Abahani officials from different eras, its fans, and some local residents joined the former players in urging those who looted the trophies on 5 August -- shortly after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned in the face of the student-led movement -- to return the cherished trophies so that their achievements can be preserved for future generations.

Before the former star players began delivering their speeches, some people were vocal about opening the Dhanmondi ground for public use, as it has been reserved exclusively for Abahani for a long time.

Former national hockey captain Abdus Sadeque said, "I first played for Abahani in 1972… and captained both the football and hockey teams during their debut seasons. I've returned here after a long time and noticed a few trophies have been recovered.

"I can confidently say that Abahani has been the best club in the country for 52 years. They excel not only in football but also in cricket, hockey, and table tennis. The number of championships they have won is unmatched by any other club in the country… but unfortunately, all of them were taken away. I want to appeal through the media for those trophies to be returned to the club."

Former national cricket captain Gazi Ashraful Hossain Lipu said, "When I heard that Abahani had been vandalised and the valuable trophies looted, I was deeply disappointed because those trophies were earned through our performances… I urge everyone to return those memorable trophies. It would be the greatest reward for us to see those trophies once again placed in Abahani's trophy cases."

Echoing the sentiments of Sadeque and Lipu, former national footballer Dewan Shafiul Alam Tutul said, "Most of us are no longer involved with the club, but we are here for one reason: we want our achievements returned because you cannot keep those trophies at home."

"I believe those trophies have little market value and could be sold as scrap... If necessary, we will provide financial compensation, but please return the achievements we earned over the years," said Tutul, adding that Abahani has no political affiliations.

Abahani director Inam Ahmed urged the administration and the interim government's advisers to "ensure security" not only for Abahani but also for other clubs that have been vandalised.

"Our achievements have been looted. This is not just a club of Bangladesh; it is a club for all players and the Dhanmondi community," said Inam, adding that Abahani will continue to form squads in all disciplines to participate in their respective sports despite the vandalism at the club.