Tue Mar 5, 2024
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 09:23 PM

1st Bangabandhu Interschool Gymnastics held today

Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 09:23 PM
Photo: Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation

The inaugural edition of the Bangabandhu Interschool Gymnastics was held today by the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) at the National Sports Council's (NSC) gymnasium in Dhaka today.

Around 270 young gymnasts from 56 schools across Bangladesh took part in the day-long event.

The young boys and girls competed in 16 categories. The competition began at 9:00 am and ran till 4:00 pm.

NSC director (sports) SM Shah Habibur Rahman Hakim inaugurated the competition and BGF vice-president Md Ahmedur Rahman presided over the event.

At the conclusion of the festivities, Bangladesh Olympic Association's vice-president Mahbub Ara Begum Gini handed the prize to the winners.

Related topic:
sportsGymnasticsNSCBangladesh Gymnastics FederationInterschool Gymnastics
