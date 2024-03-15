When I heard, I started tearing up: Firoza

Former fastest woman in Bangladesh Firoza Khatun was nominated for the "Swadhinata Padak 2024" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award, for her outstanding contribution to the country's sports.

The 55-year-old former sprinter was named alongside nine other distinguished persons by the Cabinet Division yesterday.

"When I heard that I have been nominated for the Swadhinata Padak, I was dumbfounded and started tearing up. To be honest, I did not expect to get nominated for the award this year though I had applied for it because there were many other aspirants," Firoza told The Daily Star over the phone from Mymensingh.

"Alhamdulillah for everything," said Firoza adding that the general secretary of National Women's Sports Association inspired her to apply for the Swadhinata Padak.

Firoza, who got her start in Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation in 1987, called time on her career in 1996 from Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation following an illustrious career in which she became the country's fastest woman 10 times.

She also won numerous gold medals in 200m sprint and 100m hurdles and one silver medal each from high-up and long-jump events at the national level.

Firoza also was awarded the National Sports Award by the Youth and Sports Ministry in 2016.

Firoza is the 12th sportsperson to get the Swadhinata Padak since its introduction in 1977 to recognise the individuals who have made great contributions in different sectors. Athlete Habildar Mostak Ahmed was awarded the prize in the inaugural edition.

Last year, cricketer Rakibul Hasan was awarded the Swadhinata Padak.