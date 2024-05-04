Football
UEFA agree to increase squad size for Euro 2024

UEFA have agreed to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26 players for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, European football's governing body said on Friday.

International managers had voiced concerns when a return to the pre-Covid-19 23-player limit had been confirmed by UEFA, after it was increased to 26 for Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022.

"The UEFA Executive Committee has today decided to increase the maximum squad size of the teams participating in the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 from the original quota of 23 to 26 players," a UEFA statement said.

"The increase does not represent an obligation for the participating national associations."

Participating countries have until June 7 to provide UEFA with a squad list containing a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26.

UEFAeuro 2024
