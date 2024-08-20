U-20s set sights on semis in SAFF opener

Bangladesh are eager to make a strong start in the SAFF U-20 Championship as they face Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture at the ANFA Complex in Nepal today.

The match is set to kick off at 3:15 pm (Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh are still seeking their first title in this competition, having finished as runners-up three times in last five editions. In the previous edition, however, the boys in red and green were eliminated in the group stage after losses to India and Bhutan.

With Sri Lanka suffering a 1-0 defeat to hosts Nepal in their campaign opener, a winning start for Bangladesh will secure them a place in the semifinals before they face Nepal.

The team, under the guidance of coach Maruful Haque, are optimistic about overcoming the island nation -- a team they defeated twice in the 2019 and 2022 editions of the competition.

"We are not taking Sri Lanka lightly as they are good opponents, but we are hopeful of leaving the ground with a victory if the players can execute the coach's plan and remember their responsibilities on the field," said captain and goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon in an audio message provided by Bangladesh Football Federation after the practice session.

Srabon, who is also the second-choice goalkeeper for the senior side, believes their mission will be only half done if they can beat Sri Lanka today.

UEFA A-licenced coach Maruful had nearly two weeks of preparation with his charges, most of whom have experience playing in the country's top-flight football league.

"Before coming to Nepal, we stated that our goal is to play in the final. I believe the boys are on the right track with the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices they have shown in training.

"We have analysed Sri Lanka's strengths and weaknesses and prepared our game plan accordingly. Playing in the final and winning the title is always a challenge, so the first match is very important," said Maruful, who has also coached the Bangladesh national team.