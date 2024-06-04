Tracing footsteps of Ronaldo, ‘dream comes true’ for Mbappe
After Real Madrid confirmed the much-anticipated signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, fresh off clinching a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the French superstar expressed his excitement on social media, sharing old photos of himself wearing a Real Madrid shirt, including one with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left a lasting legacy following a trophy-laden career for the Spanish giants.
Idol ... @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/uZGEXnhuUB
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 11, 2020
"It's a dream come true," Mbappe said.
"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now," the former Paris-Saint Germain player added.
Un sueño hecho realidad.
Muy feliz y orgulloso de formar parte del club de mis sueños @realmadrid Es imposible explicar lo feliz y emocionado que me siento en este momento. Estoy impaciente por veros, Madridistas, y gracias por vuestro increíble apoyo.
¡Hala Madrid!
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 3, 2024
