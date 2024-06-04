Tracing footsteps of Ronaldo, ‘dream comes true’ for Mbappe

After Real Madrid confirmed the much-anticipated signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, fresh off clinching a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the French superstar expressed his excitement on social media, sharing old photos of himself wearing a Real Madrid shirt, including one with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left a lasting legacy following a trophy-laden career for the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe, aged 14, poses alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: X

Football scarves of French footballer Kylian Mbappe, Croatian player Luka Modric and Briton Jude Bellingan are displayed at a street vendor stand outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid prior to the celebration in London of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, on June 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

"It's a dream come true," Mbappe said.

Photo: X

"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now," the former Paris-Saint Germain player added.

Un sueño hecho realidad.

Muy feliz y orgulloso de formar parte del club de mis sueños @realmadrid Es imposible explicar lo feliz y emocionado que me siento en este momento. Estoy impaciente por veros, Madridistas, y gracias por vuestro increíble apoyo.

¡Hala Madrid! A… pic.twitter.com/YTumusAXT6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 3, 2024

Photo: X