Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 07:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 07:35 PM

Tracing footsteps of Ronaldo, ‘dream comes true’ for Mbappe

Photo: X

After Real Madrid confirmed the much-anticipated signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, fresh off clinching a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the French superstar expressed his excitement on social media, sharing old photos of himself wearing a Real Madrid shirt, including one with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left a lasting legacy following a trophy-laden career for the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe, aged 14, poses alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: X
Football scarves of French footballer Kylian Mbappe, Croatian player Luka Modric and Briton Jude Bellingan are displayed at a street vendor stand outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid prior to the celebration in London of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, on June 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

"It's a dream come true," Mbappe said.

Photo: X

"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now," the former Paris-Saint Germain player added.

