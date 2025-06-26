Football
AFP, Philadelphia
Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:49 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:57 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Mbappe returns to Real Madrid training at Club World Cup

Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:49 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:57 AM
AFP, Philadelphia
Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:49 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:57 AM
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday after missing Real Madrid's first two matches at the Club World Cup in the United States due to illness, the Spanish giants confirmed to AFP.

The French superstar was taken to hospital last Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He played no part in Real's opening game at the tournament, a 1-1 draw with Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami, or the 3-1 defeat of Mexico's Pachuca at the weekend.

Coach Xabi Alonso did indicate after the latter game that Mbappe was on the mend, saying: "He is doing better, he is recovering."

Real posted images of Mbappe in training on Wednesday on their website, as the squad worked out at their Florida base before travelling north in the afternoon to Philadelphia.

That is where Madrid will take on Red Bull Salzburg of Austria on Thursday in their last Group H match and will be looking for a victory which will confirm their progress to the last 16 in first place in the section.

A draw can also take them through to the next round, with Manchester City and Juventus the possible opponents in the last 16.

Mbappe has scored 43 goals in 56 appearances since joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last year. His last game was for France in a 2-0 win away to Germany in the UEFA Nations League on June 8.

Related topic:
Kylian MbappeFIFA Club World Cup 2025Real MadridLaLigaUCLChampions LeagueBarcelona
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Flick lauds 'clever' Yamal after stunning Clasico turnaround

1m ago

Mbappe out of second Real Madrid Club World Cup clash

6d ago

Paris erupts in euphoria after PSG's Champions League win

3w ago

Arsenal stun Barca to win Champions League

1m ago

Barcelona's defensive frailty costs them European dream

1m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় মার্কিন-ইসরায়েলি ত্রাণের আটার বস্তায় আফিমজাত ট্যাবলেট

ফিলিস্তিনি ফার্মাসিস্ট ওমর হামাদ এ ঘটনাকে ‘গণহত্যার সবচেয়ে নিকৃষ্ট রূপ’ হিসেবে বর্ণনা করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

করোনায় আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে