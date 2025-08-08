Football
Lewandowski a doubt for Barca's season opener after thigh issue

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring injury and may miss the start of the La Liga season, the Catalan club announced on Friday.

"The first team player Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring problem in his left thigh," Barcelona said in a statement, without specifying how long the Polish striker would be out of action.

The 36-year-old is "unavailable" for Sunday's friendly match against Como, which casts doubt on his presence in the matchday squad for Barcelona's La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16.

Lewandowski netted 42 times in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club last season as Hansi Flick's side won the Spanish league, cup and super cup.

