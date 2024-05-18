‘Tournament should continue with more incentive provided to academies’

Among 168 teams, Firoz Kamal Football Academy of Brahmanbaria emerged champions in the recently-introduced and FIFA-financed BFF Academy Cup. Despite being the chairman of the academy, advocate Mosarrof Hossain acted as the manager of the team during the tournament. The lawyer talked to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman to share the academy's experience, limitations, prospects and other issues.

The Daily Star (DS): How did your academy become BFF's Academy Cup champions after being in operation for only over a year?

Mosarrof Hossain (MH): We formed this academy in 2022, after a team from our area became runners-up in the under-14 tournament organised by the Bangladesh Football Federation. We have received a one-star certificate from the BFF.

We started preparing for the Academy Cup three months before the start of the tournament. We formed a strong squad through a day-long trail of nearly 300 budding footballers. We also provided good facilities to the players under good local coaches and that is the secret to our success.

DS: How was the experience, starting from the zonal phase to the final phase in Dhaka?

MH: We played seven matches in total. We accommodated the players in four rooms of our house in Ashuganj for three months. The preparation was really good under local coaches. We did not face any on-or-off-field difficulties and everyone was excited over playing their first competitive tournament under BFF.

DS: Has there been any impact on the region following your academy's success in the BFF tournament?

MH: There has been a good response in Ashuganj, which has a heritage of football. Former national striker Saifur Rahman Moni is also from our area, and is seen as an inspiration by the next generations. There are other academies in our area. The biggest impact, I think, has been the fact that coaches of professional clubs like Bashundhara Kings, Abahani and Fortis FC are communicating with us to take players for their age-level teams. I think the federation should continue to host this tournament every year.

DS: Despite being a lawyer, you are running a football academy. What drove this idea?

MH: Ashuganj has produced a few national team players in the past, but it is difficult to go to the top level without proper football knowledge and training. This issue gave me the idea to start an academy so that the budding players can learn the basic skills and then we can sell these players to top clubs in future.

DS: How do you provide for the expenses of the academy?

MH: There are currently 194 footballers under three categories – under-12, under-13 and under-16. We provide skill training from Mondays to Thursdays and hold matches on Fridays and Saturdays. Sundays are off. I myself provide token monthly salaries worth Tk 15,000 to three coaches. But we are planning to introduce a Tk 50-100 fee for each footballer to give the academy a sustainable model.

DS: Do you face any problems to run the academy?

MH: As I am from a political family, I do not face any issues regarding training grounds. The only problem that I face is financial backing as no-one wants to sponsor football. We received a little help from others during the BFF Academy Cup. We need Tk 4000 to 5000 to play matches, so we struggle to arrange competitive matches to hone the skills of the players.

DS: Does your academy receive any support from the BFF Academy Scheme?

MH: The scheme started only two years ago. It would be better if we get financial support from the BFF. I think the scheme will benefit if the federation provides free football, training materials, etc and provides a discount on fees for coaches' courses.