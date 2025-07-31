‘Taking every possible step’: BFF seeks monthly friendlies with top sides

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to arrange at least one international match per month for the national women's football team in the lead-up to the AFC Women's Asian Cup final round in Australia next year.

Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, chairman of the BFF women's committee, shared the development at the BFF House yesterday, a day after Bangladesh were drawn into a tough Group B alongside nine-time champions China, DPR Korea, and Uzbekistan. The tournament kicks off in three Australian cities from March 1.

Preparations are set to begin in September, with 19-year-old Sweden-based forward Anika Siddiqui likely to come to Bangladesh for a trial prior to it.

"Our target is to start the senior camp from September and then play at least one international match every month," Kiron told reporters. "But things may not go exactly as planned because the opponents we are targeting also have their own schedules."

Kiron, after getting approval from BFF president Tabith Awal, has reached out to the Japan and Korea Football Associations to propose month-long training camps and two friendly matches in each country.

"South Korea can't host us due to their domestic schedule, and their national team will be in Europe from September to March for their own Asian Cup preparations," she said. "Japan hasn't responded yet, but we're hopeful."

Kiron, also a member of the AFC Executive Committee, stressed the urgency of preparing for top-tier opponents. "We don't want to waste time. We're taking every possible step to ensure the team is ready. We will also contact Spain and other top Asian teams not in our group."

She added that match schedules would be finalised once they align with other teams' calendars. "We want to keep the programme running until next March and ensure we play matches every month."

Kiron sees Bangladesh's tough group not as a burden but an opportunity. "It's good to face strong opponents -- we rarely get that chance. Playing in the final round will show us what's needed to reach that level. The girls will also understand where they need to improve. This is a learning period, and there's a lot to take from it."

She also appealed to the corporate sector for financial support to help realise the preparation plans for the national women's team.