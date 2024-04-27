BFF changes women's league schedule after heavy criticism

Bangladesh Football federation president Kazi Salahuddin has instructed his office to organise the UCB Women's Football League matches in the evening following heavy criticism over the league's scheduling.

The day before the kick-off of the league, BFF's women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron had informed media that two matches would be held almost every match day -- from 9:30am in the morning and 3:45 pm in the afternoon, so that they don't have to use floodlights at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium.

She had also claimed that for each match under floodlights, BFF would have to pay National Sports Council Tk 13,000, which is impossible for the federation.

Her words came under heavy criticism as it would not eventually cost much to arrange the matches in the evening.

However, Salahuddin, when inaugurating the league on Saturday, said that it was impossible for the girls to play in such heat and that he would instruct his office to change the schedule of matches.

"When I was preparing to come to the field, I realised that it is not possible for people to play football in this weather. At that time, I asked the general secretary how we could do it (arrange matches under floodlights). He said, a big budget will be needed and he will need to talk with NSC. I told him to talk and that I would arrange budget. The games will be played at night," Salahuddin told reporters.

Nine teams are playing in the league in a single leg format and a total of 36 matches are scheduled to be played.

According to the new schedule, the matches will be played from 5:00pm and 7:30pm.