Tabith to lead finance committee, Imrul league committee

SAFF winners to get Tk 1.5cr rewards

The first meeting of the newly-formed executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) named chairmen of the important departments, 14 days after the elections took place.

The Tabith Awal-led committee sat for a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting at the BFF House on Saturday morning, the focus of the meeting being sorting out the game's local governing body's finances and starting work on various issues as quickly as possible.

With that aim in sight, the chairmen of the committees were decided, and executive member Amirul Islam Babu read out some of the names to the media following the meeting.

With the BFF going through financial constraints and the finance committee under some strain due to the scandalous mishandling of funds by the previous committee, newly-elected president Tabith decided to keep the most important portfolio under his jurisdiction.

Babu, re-instated as the head of media committee, informed reporters that only the finance committee has been formed for a four-year tenure while the other committees will be of one-year tenure each, and the terms of those will be extended on review after each year.

Former vice-president Imrul Hasan, now the senior vice-president, was heading the finance committee since Abdus Salam Murshedy, the former senior vice-president, had stepped down from his role following the fall of Awami League government.

Imrul, also the chairman of Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings, however, was retained as the chief of the Professional Football League Committee.

Tabith, who served as a vice-president in two previous terms and worked as deputy chairman of National Teams Committee, will lead the NTC this time, according to Babu.

The women's football wing will, meanwhile, be led by Mahfuza Akter Kiron, a member of Asian Football Confederation and the only female member of the BFF committee.

Among the other committees, vice-president Nasser Shahrear Zahedee will helm the Development Committee while former national team captain Iqbal Hossain will lead the District Football Association Committee.

The BFF spokesman also informed that councilors from across the country will be appointed in the sub-committees.