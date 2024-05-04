Spurs need changes in summer, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur's squad needs a reset as the Premier League club looks to move into a "whole different direction", manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Since taking charge of Spurs last year, Postecoglou has attempted to implement an attacking style of play at the club, with the squad witnessing a significant amount of upheaval within their ranks to allow for this shift in philosophy.

The club has brought in a number of new players, while some long-serving players like Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have departed.

Spurs began the season in promising fashion, but back-to-back defeats in the past week to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have derailed their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and have laid bare some of the gaps that still exist in the squad.

Asked about the club's personnel, Postecoglou told reporters: "We need change. Change has to happen."

The Australian, speaking ahead of Spurs' trip to Liverpool, said it was impossible for the club to make alterations to their style without some degree of change to the squad.

"We're pivoting to a whole different direction, expecting the same people are going to be on that," added Postecoglou.

"It's just not going to happen. We've had two windows and we've had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we've still got a long way to go, that's what I'm talking about.

"We can't be there yet because it's impossible to say you're going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey... whether it's Liverpool or Arsenal, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team's almost unrecognisable."

Tottenham, who are fifth in the standings, travel to face third-placed Liverpool in a league clash on Sunday.