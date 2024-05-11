Bashundhara Kings seal historic fifth consecutive league title

Bashundhara Kings today created a piece of history in Bangladesh's domestic football by winning a fifth-consecutive Bangladesh Premier League title with a 2-1 win against title-rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

Dorielton Gomes's brace – a placing shot past Mohammedan goalkeeper Sujon Hossain in the 18th minute before a towering header on a corner from Sheikh Morsalin seven minutes after restart -- set the four-time defending champions on their way to victory against the hitherto-undefeated Mohammedan, with still three matches left in the campaign.

After 15 matches, Kings have 40 points and lead second-placed Mohammedan by 12.

The Black and Whites, who were the only team that had inflicted a defeat on the Kings' in this campaign and at the Kings Arena in the short history of the venue, launched a tremendous fightback in the second half.

Minhajur Abedin Rakib Ballu, who had scored the winning goal against the Kings in the first phase of the league, pulled one back but Kings' keeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon, deputising for the injured Anisur Rahman Zico, made a couple of brilliant saves late in the game to thwart the challenge from the Black and Whites.

This is the fifth Bangladesh Premier League title for the Kings in their six-year history in top-flight football, with one season scrapped due to the pandemic, and this feat eclipses the previous record held by Dhaka Wanderers Club, who claimed four straight titles from 1953 to 1956. In contrast, traditional powerhouses Abahani and Mohammedan have managed three successive titles, with Abahani achieving the feat twice.

Kings coach Oscar Bruzon was visibly proud with the achievement, having led the club since its beginning six years ago.

"After winning five consecutive trophies, I'm absolutely satisfied with this enjoyable season. Having lost only one game in domestic competitions is a big achievement. Winning five titles in a row is something that is not in the hands of everybody. So all praise to our players," the Spaniard told reporters following the victory.