Mon Oct 28, 2024 04:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 04:11 PM

Quality Salah the difference-maker for Liverpool: Coach Slot

Mon Oct 28, 2024 04:07 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 04:11 PM
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Photo: Reuters

Quality players like Mohamed Salah are crucial in big games, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after the Egypt international's late strike secured a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah, who said last month he was poised to leave Liverpool after this season, also scored in last weekend's 2-1 win over Chelsea, after netting the winning goal from the penalty spot at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I think that's one of the things that top players have, that they are always available and they show up in the big games," Slot told reporters.

"That's also what you need if you are a big club, like we are and like Arsenal is, then you need these quality players because if you don't have them, it's going to be quite difficult to get your results.

Salah, who is tied with Robbie Fowler as Liverpool's eighth-highest goalscorer of all time with 163 strikes, has scored six goals in the league this season. Salah was on the scoresheet in five of Liverpool's seven league wins.

"It's something you need to have as a club, to have these players that can make the difference for you, and Mo was that today offensively," Slot added.

Liverpool, who have 22 points from nine matches, are one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Slot's team play Brighton & Hove Albion twice this week, away in the League Cup on Wednesday followed by a home league game on Saturday.

