Sk Jamal, Abahani, Police move into last 8 of Independence Cup

Sheikh Jamal DC players celebrate their 4-0 over Brother Union at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on October 30, 2023. Photo: BFF

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club kicked off their Independence Cup campaign with a convincing 4-0 win over Brothers Union in their Group A match yesterday and in the process secured a spot in the final eight and eliminated Brothers from the competition.

At the Bashundhara Kings arena, Sk Jamal's Brazilian forward Higor Rodriges Leite struck twice before the break while Colombian forward Bladimir Diaz and Sazzad Hossain netted one goal apiece in the one-way encounter.

This was Brothers' second successive defeat as they had lost to the other group member Bangladesh Police FC by 2-0.

Sk Jamal and Police will meet each other on Thursday to decide the group champion.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited rode on goals from new-signing Stuart Cornilius and Brazilian Jonathon Fernandes to complete a hard-fought 2-0 win over Rahmatganj MFS and confirm their quarterfinal berth in Group B.

Sheikh Russel KC defetaed Bangladesh Air Force 1-0 in the other Group B match.