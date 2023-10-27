Kings to remain unstoppable this season?

Football season in the country is all set to get underway today with the Independence Cup. The focus, however, will be on the star-studded Bashundhara Kings.

On the opening day, three matches will take place in Gopalganj, Munshiganj and Dhaka.

13 teams, split into four groups, will be vying for the title. The previous 12 instalments of the tournament saw Mohammedan lift the trophy thrice. Abahani and Bashundhara Kings are two-time champions, while Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sheikh Russel, Ctg Abahani, Farashganj SC and Arambagh KS won once.

For the 2023-24 season, defending champions Bashundhara Kings are set to continue their marauding run, having roped in 20 players from the national team's pool alongside some proven foreign campaigners.

The season, thus, seems destined to be a one-way affair. Kings have a good opportunity to record a rare feat of winning all three trophies in the professional era's season after Sheikh Russel KC did so in the 2012-13 season.

Chittagong Abahani's advisor, Maruful Haque, also believes Kings are going to be an unstoppable force this season.

"A few other teams may express their desire to win the title but, realistically, they don't have strength to challenge Bashundhara Kings, who will be unrivalled this season I think," said UEFA A license coach Maruf, who has been involved with the professional football league since 2008-09 season.

However, Kings coach Oscar Bruzon believes they will face their toughest season yet.

"It will be very challenging this time as many clubs seem to have reinforced their squads well and our team players have the toughest schedule," Oscar told The Daily Star.

"Apart from our AFC Cup commitments, we also provide the most players to the national football team who will face tough contests too this next year with the World Cup qualifiers to be played," the Spaniard added.