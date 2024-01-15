Sanjida to join Sabina in Indian Women’s League 

Bangladesh women's football team winger Sanjida Akhter accepted an offer to play for East Bengal FC in the ongoing Indian Women's League.

The 22-year-old, who is awaiting visa clearance, will join her national team captain Sabina Khatun, who left for India today to join second-placed Kickstart FC in the same league.

"We have already given her a NOC [No Objection Certificate] and as far as I know, Sanjida has got an appointment to submit his application to the Indian visa centre and is expected to get the visa soon. It didn't take long for Sabina to get the visa," Bangladesh Football Federation general secretary Emran Hossain said today.

The opportunity would be Sanjida's first experience in a foreign league as she joins the likes of Sabina, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sumaya Matsushima, who have prior experience playing in overseas leagues.

Sanjida revealed that this was the second instance that East Bengal came knocking for her signature. She had to pass on the first offer due to national team duties.

"I was offered to play Indian Women's League by East Bengal officials before our FIFA friendly matches against Singapore but I refused because we had international friendly matches. I knew that the federation would not release me." Sanjida told The Daily Star today.

"However, they [East Bengal FC] said that they needed me and would be waiting for my decision," Sanjida said. "They came back with the offer again and I told them that I am available to play."

East Bengal FC are currently fifth on the seven-team table with three points from four matches in the league which started on December 8.