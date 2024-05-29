Sabina crosses 150-goal milestone

Nasrin Sports Academy captain Sabina Khatun and teammate Matsushima Sumaya pose beside their mothers after securing the title of the UCB Women's Football League in Kamalapur yesterday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

When Sabina Khatun of Nasrin Sports Academy turned up in their last match of the UCB Women's Football League against Dhaka Rangers FC yesterday, the experienced forward knew she needed four goals to become top-scorer but did not have any other milestone in her mind.

The national women's team captain eventually scored five goals to topple Mosammat Sagorika's 15 and became the top-scorer for the third time in the league, but in the process also crossed the 150-goal landmark in the league.

"I knew about the top-scorer target, but it was my teammates who pushed me more for it. However, I did not have any idea about the 150-goal landmark," Sabina said after Nasrin won the match 13-0 to clinch the title.

"It is a big milestone for any footballer in top-flight football and I think it will be challenging for the girls (to break) in future," the experienced campaigner added.

This was the third time Sabina finished as the top-scorer, having done the same in the 2011-12 season with 25 goals for Sheikh Jamal and then for Bashundahra Kings in the 2019-20 season with 35 goals.

It may seem that Sabina' sharpness in front of goal has diminished, but the national team captain provided a different view: "I always try to give my best rather than thinking of becoming the top-scorer. But when it seemed to me that it can be achieved if I give a bit more effort, then I try to do it.

"Earlier, the league used to be in double-leg format, so there were more matches but this time the league was only single-leg," Sabina said. "I've been playing football for 14 to 15 years. When the junior players will play with a target, then they might want to cross my achievements and improve themselves."

Sabina also felt the league was more competitive this time compared to the last three editions due to the presence of Bangladesh Army SC.

The footballer from Satkhira also suggested to make the league longer to make it more competitive.

"If this league was held on home-and-away basis, it could have been more competitive because many teams were very close in the points table," Sabina said.

"We are not yet financially solvent and I think our financial benefit should be increased. The male footballers are playing the Federation Cup, the Independence Cup and the league. We need more competitions like Super League, Corporate league, etc. And there is no alternative to organising international matches if you want to increase the standard of the women footballers," said Sabina.