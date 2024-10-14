Butler's squad a mixture of youth and experience

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler today announced a 23-member final squad for SAFF Women's Championship with a mixture of youth and experience to defend the title of the regional football extravaganza, which will get underway in Kathmandu on October 17.

The Bangladesh team will leave for Nepal tomorrow morning and they will start their Group A campaign against Pakistan on October 20 before taking on five-time champions India in their second and final group game three days later.

Bangladesh surprised all to clinch their maiden title of SAFF Women's Championship, thanks to some spirited performance under the guidance of Golam Rabbani Choton but this time they will be missing the services of some key players like Sirat Jahan Swapna, Akhi Khatun, Anai Mogini, Anuching Mogini, Marzia, Sajeda Khatun, Ity Rani, Sohagi Kisku and Sathi Biswas.

However, some promising players like Afeida Khandakar, Matsushima Sumaya, Airin Khatun, Kohati Kishku, Munki Akhter, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Mosammat Yearzan, Mile Akter and Mosammat Sagorika came up to fill up the shoes of those experienced ones, with the coach expressing his confidence on over the 'exciting young players.'

"It's not easy to pick 23 players when you've had such a really competitive group of girls and create a very competitive environment. I would like to show some respect to players like Tanima, Halima, Prity, who are not in the squad but to me they are the real stars of future. So, I'm looking forward to the tournament because we have some very exciting young players and we have some vastly experienced players like Sabina and Maria," Butler said at the press conference today.

Captain Sabina Khatun said, "To be honest, SAFF Women's Championship is going to be more competitive compared to the last edition as India and Nepal will be coming to the tournament with more preparation. However, we will also want to defend the title as our squad is a mixture of young and experienced players. We will be focusing on our natural and entertaining game and progress match by match to reach the final."