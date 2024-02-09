Ronaldo stunned by The Undertaker’s surprise appearance

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watched on as WWE legend, The Undertaker, made a surprise appearance before a Riyadh Season Cup game on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who recently celebrated his 39th birthday, stood in line as Al-Nassr prepared to take on Al-Hilal, before the wrestling icon appeared.

With his theme music blaring out at the appeared, The Undertaker wandered out of the tunnel at the Kingdom Arena, in his full WWE attire.

Not only the fans but Ronaldo was exhilarated at the presence of the WWE wrestler.

The 'Deadman', who has been retired from in-ring competition since 2020, took part in a ceremony before the Riyadh Season Cup final. Just like he does in the WWE, the lights in the stadium went off while a giant moon was projected on the screen and laser lights flashed through in different directions.

Amid all this, The Undertaker appeared on the ground and walked through to a stage where he unveiled the trophy and lifted it to give everyone a glimpse of the silverware.

Over the past four years, he made several sporadic appearances. His latest came on NXT last October and saw him chokeslam Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al-Hilal SFC game against rival Al-Nassr FC concluded on Thursday with a dramatic victory by Al-Hilal, in an epic Saudi football derby.

Al-Hilal won 2-0 in the game played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

