Ronaldo scores late winner as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 97th-minute penalty as Al-Nassr clinched a 2-1 victory against Al-Shabab in a dramatic Saudi Pro League match yesterday.

It was a drab first half and the match did not spring to life until Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 69th minute.

But an own goal from Ali Al-Hassan in the 90th minute saw Al-Shabab equalise.

When both teams were looking to settle for a point each, hardly did they know the drama had just begun.

Robert Renan lunged into a needless challenge on Abdulrahman Ghareeb just inside the box and the referee had no qualms pointing to the spot.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and the 39-year-old sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to score his sixth goal of the league campaign in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

However, it was not yet over as Mohamed Simakan handed Al-Shabab a lifeline as he got himself sent off after stamping on Nader Al-Sharari inside the box.

But Abderrazak Hamdallah succumbed to the pressure and hit the woodwork from 12 yards to hand vital three points to the visitors who are chasing Al-Hilal in the standings.

